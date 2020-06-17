INDIA

1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami's Personal Secretary Dies of Coronavirus

Representative image. (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

  • IANS Chennai
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
A senior official BJ Damodharan working in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami's office died on Wednesday due to COVID-19.

Damodharan working as Private Secretary in Palaniswami's office tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital here for treatment.

However, he succumbed to the infection on Wednesday.

Condoling the death, Palaniswami expressed his grief to the bereaved family.

Palaniswami also said a government job will be given to a family member of Damadharan.

The DMK President MK Stalin while condoling Damodharan's death said the government should ensure the safety of its officials across the state.

