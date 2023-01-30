Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Attends Conference for ENT Specialists in Chennai, Over 400 Allopathic Doctors Present

Over 400 allopathic doctors, most of them dressed in veshti and shirts, descended in Chennai on Sunday for a mid-year conference of ENT (Ear Nose Throat) specialists. This event was arguably the first-ever conference on western medicine organised in Tamil with speeches and papers delivered in Tamil. There were 12 technical talks on the various ENT operations and treatment options, all in Tamil, and was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Speaking at the event, Stalin expressed his surprise that the majority of the doctors were wearing veshtis and shirts rather than their customary coats and suits. “Several organisers and participants are wearing veshti as I can see here.

Moreover, Western medicine conferences frequently use quotations from eminent medical figures. But the majority of these passages here are taken from works like Thirukkural.

The conference’s organiser, Dr Mohan Kameswaran, included some of the wonderful passages from Thirukkural in the programme’s invite card -‘Selvathul Selvam sevi selvam’ ( The wealth of wealth is the knowledge gained by listening), ‘enaithanum nallavai ketka’ ( let a man listen to good however little it is), ‘ketpinum kela thagaiyave’ (where teaching has not happened, though one hears, he is deaf) ‘sevikku unavu illadha podhu’ (when there is no food for the ear, give a little also to the stomach).

Isn’t it like Dr Kameswaran making Thiruvalluvar, the author of Thirukkural, an ENT specialist?" Stalin asked.

Tamil is now present in everything, whether it be administration, government, schools, universities, the court, temples, or even music, said Stalin. “This government is giving priority to Tamil in all sectors, following the footsteps of (late CMs) CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. Technical education books are being translated into Tamil, and we recently produced medical literature in that language,” Stalin said.

At the conference, each session was presented with scientific papers written in Tamil, and they were debated in Tamil. The sessions included Endoscopic Ear Surgery, Head and Neck Surgery, the Important Role in Vertigo Management- ENT Surgeon Vs Neurologist, Law of Physics in ENT.

A schedule sheet with Tamil terms for all sessions was also given. A souvenir with articles on concerned medical topics such as paediatric ear pain, sleep apnea, and poems highlighting the importance of ENT doctors were all published in Tamil. There was also a session on Medical Education in Tamil.

According to Dr Kameswaran, this is the first time a medical conference has been held in Tamil. When it comes to scientific applications, he said Tamil has limitations. “The language is not to blame. It is our fault as professionals for not making an attempt to provide scientific terminology and studies in Tamil. It has now been started by us. Today’s discussions will only be conducted in Tamil. How will Tamil develop if academics and researchers continue to communicate in English? A booklet containing every paper discussed today will be published soon. Our goal is to create a Tamil medical dictionary that covers ENT. We’ll discuss this with MGR Medical University, Tamil University, and the Tamil Development Directorate. Our goal is to receive a medical education in Tamil. This is the first step towards achieving that lofty goal," he said.

Read all the Latest India News here