Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Hops onto Bus in Chennai, Interacts With Passengers

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin surprised passengers of a Chennai bus on Saturday when he boarded the vehicle and interacted with them. The chief minister was on his way to a vaccination camp, held as part of the sixth mega Covid-19 inoculation drive across the state, when he boarded the ‘M-19 B Kannagi Nagar-T Nagar’ service, much to the delight of the passengers.

He mainly spoke to women about the government’s free bus travel scheme for them, an official said. Later, Stalin tweeted (in Tamil), “The joy on the women’s face spread to me as well while taking up the review in the city bus."

The state government had included free passes for women in city buses among the many poll promises in the DMK’s manifesto ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election.

In June, the DMK-led government announced free bus travel passes for differently abled persons and transgender women in urban areas.

(With PTI inputs)

