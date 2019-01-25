English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu CM Urges PM to Reject Karnataka's Mekedatu Dam Project Report
The chief minister recalled his government moving the apex court November last year with a plea to direct the CWC to withdraw the permission granted to Karnataka for preparing the DPR for the Mekedatu Project.
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention on the Mekedatu issue, urging him to instruct the Ministry of Water Resources and Central Water Commission to "reject outright" Karnataka's DPR for constructing a dam on river Cauvery.
The state government had "repeatedly" conveyed its "strong" objections to the Centre, Water Resources Ministry as well as the CWC against the project, Chief Minister K Palaniswami wrote to Modi, recalling his earlier pleas.
"In the circumstances, I seek your kind personal intervention and request you to instruct the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and the Central Water Commission to reject outright and return the Detailed Project Report of the Mekedatu Project submitted by Karnataka," Palaniswami told Modi.
He said the Karnataka government had informed the Supreme Court on January 21 that it has furnished the DPR to the CWC on January 18 for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir- cum-Drinking Water Project "and requested to accord further clearances" for it.
"The unilateral action of Karnataka proposing to construct a new reservoir at Mekedatu for which the Detailed Project Report is presented to the Central Water Commission is a clear violation of the judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated February 16, 2018," Palaniswami said in the letter.
The chief minister recalled his government moving the apex court November last year with a plea to direct the CWC to withdraw the permission granted to Karnataka for preparing the DPR for the Mekedatu Project.
"Lakhs and lakhs of farmers of Tamil Nadu dependent on Cauvery water are agitated that they will be deprived of their due share of water as per the judgement of the Supreme Court dated February 16, 2018, if Mekedatu or any such project is taken up in the Cauvery basin by upper riparian states," he said.
Tamil Nadu has expressed its strong opposition to Karnataka's proposal to construct a balancing reservoir on river Cauvery at Mekedatu, saying it would impact the lower riparian state.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The state government had "repeatedly" conveyed its "strong" objections to the Centre, Water Resources Ministry as well as the CWC against the project, Chief Minister K Palaniswami wrote to Modi, recalling his earlier pleas.
"In the circumstances, I seek your kind personal intervention and request you to instruct the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and the Central Water Commission to reject outright and return the Detailed Project Report of the Mekedatu Project submitted by Karnataka," Palaniswami told Modi.
He said the Karnataka government had informed the Supreme Court on January 21 that it has furnished the DPR to the CWC on January 18 for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir- cum-Drinking Water Project "and requested to accord further clearances" for it.
"The unilateral action of Karnataka proposing to construct a new reservoir at Mekedatu for which the Detailed Project Report is presented to the Central Water Commission is a clear violation of the judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated February 16, 2018," Palaniswami said in the letter.
The chief minister recalled his government moving the apex court November last year with a plea to direct the CWC to withdraw the permission granted to Karnataka for preparing the DPR for the Mekedatu Project.
"Lakhs and lakhs of farmers of Tamil Nadu dependent on Cauvery water are agitated that they will be deprived of their due share of water as per the judgement of the Supreme Court dated February 16, 2018, if Mekedatu or any such project is taken up in the Cauvery basin by upper riparian states," he said.
Tamil Nadu has expressed its strong opposition to Karnataka's proposal to construct a balancing reservoir on river Cauvery at Mekedatu, saying it would impact the lower riparian state.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results