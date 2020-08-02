Tamil Nadu CM Warns Private Hospitals of Due Action if Found Overcharging Covid-19 Patients

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday warned private hospitals of due action if they overcharge COVID-19 patients.

He said all private hospitals should clearly display the government-fixed rates for the treatment of the virus. The Chief Minister's warning, in a tweet, comes a day after the government temporarily revoked permission fortreatment granted to a private hospital here for allegedly charging a coronavirus patient Rs 12 lakh for 19 days oftreatment.

"Due action will be taken if complaints againstprivate hospitals overcharging patients are received," Palaniswami said. According to a government order, Grade-1 and 2 hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 7,500 in general wardper day while grade-3 and 4 hospitals can charge Rs 5,000 for the same.