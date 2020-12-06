Tamil Nadu Cong Chief Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Admitted to Hospital

Tamil Nadu Congress unit President KS Alagiri (Image: News18)
- IANS Chennai
- Last Updated: December 06, 2020, 17:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Congress unit President KS Alagiri tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and has been admitted to a private hospital, the party said.
In a statement issued here, the party also advised those who were in contact with Alagiri to get themselves tested.