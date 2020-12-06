News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu Cong Chief Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Admitted to Hospital

Tamil Nadu Congress unit President KS Alagiri (Image: News18)

Tamil Nadu Congress unit President KS Alagiri (Image: News18)

In a statement issued, the party also advised those who were in contact with Alagiri to get themselves tested.

Tamil Nadu Congress unit President KS Alagiri tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and has been admitted to a private hospital, the party said.

In a statement issued here, the party also advised those who were in contact with Alagiri to get themselves tested.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...