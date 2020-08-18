INDIA

1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu Cop Killed as History-sheeter Hurls Crude Bombs at Police Team

Representative image.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 8:22 PM IST
A police constable was killed and a history-sheeter injured when the latter hurled country bombs at a special team that came to nab him here, police said.

According to a senior official, constable Subramaniam died on the spot when Durai Muthu hurled bombs at the police personnel at Manakkarai here. Two murder cases among others were pending against Muthu and the team came here to nab him following a tip, he said.

Of the two bombs that were hurled, the second one exploded killing the constable, who suffered head injuries, on the spot, the official said.

Muthu suffered injuries to his hand while hurling the bombs and was rushed to a government hospital in Tirunelveli, police added.

