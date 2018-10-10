Tamil Nadu Cop Shoots Self After Killing Girlfriend on Her Birthday

A police constable allegedly shot dead his girlfriend at her home in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram on her birthday before shooting himself following an argument, officials said on Wednesday.Sarawathi (21), pursuing medicine, had befriended Karthick (25), on social media, they said.The incident occurred on Tuesday when Karthick had gone to the woman's house on her birthday.An argument broke out between the two and suddenly in a fit of rage, he shot dead her with his revolver before shooting himself in the head, they added.