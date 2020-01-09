Tamil Nadu Cop Shot Dead by Gang at Checkpost Near Kerala Border, Police Sounds Red Alert in Area
Vincent Wilson, the 56-year-old deceased officer was checking a Scorpio SUV bearing the registration number TN 57 AW 1559, which entered Kanyakumari district around 10 pm and was headed towards Nagercoil.
File photo of Wilson (News18)
Thiruvananthapuram: A Special Sub-inspector of Police in Tamil Nadu was shot dead by a gang of unidentified persons at the Padanthalumoodu check-post near Kerala border, when he was checking a car coming towards Nagercoil from Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night.
Suddenly, the unidentified occupants of the car opened three rounds of fire at the police officer, inflicting bullet injuries on his forehead, abdomen and a leg. Even before other policemen in the check-post could react, the car fled the spot.
Wilson was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A high alert has been sounded in the border areas of the state following the incident and an intense hunt has been launched in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts to nab the assailants.
According to sources, the Tamil Nadu police have identified two persons with criminal background in connection with the attack.
However, police is still clueless about the motive behind the murder of the officer, who had earlier worked with the Special Task Force (STF), and is trying to ascertain if there is a connection between the two accused and the deceased cop.
