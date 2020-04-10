Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Cops 'Stray' Into Karnataka Territory, Question Home Minister Bommai for 'Violating Lockdown'

The policemen asked Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai about his identity and wanted him to show the requisite pass for moving around during the nation-wide lockdown.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tamil Nadu Cops 'Stray' Into Karnataka Territory, Question Home Minister Bommai for 'Violating Lockdown'
File photo of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai faced embarrassment when police personnel from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, guarding borders in view of the coronavirus lockdown, unaware of his identity briefly stopped him and sought to know the purpose of his outing during a visit to the area.

The incident occurred on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border at Attibele in Bengaluru Rural district on Thursday with the policemen asking Bommai about his identity and to show the requisite pass for moving around during the nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The police personnel from Tamil Nadu had reportedly entered the Karnataka limits.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Additional Commisioner Sandeep Patil who were following him reached the spot and sorted out the issue.

According to the Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Ravi D Channannavar, the Tamil Nadu policemen had put up barricades at least 100 metres inside the Karnataka side to effectively implement the lockdown in their state.

They were asked to move back into their limits, he added.

"When our honourable minister visited the place, policemen from Tamil Nadu put up barricades 100 metres inside (Karnataka). There is a narrow road where the jurisdiction ends, they had come there. We asked them to go back and block the road in their jurisdiction," Channannavar said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,169,109

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,638,216

    +34,564

  • Cured/Discharged

    369,017

     

  • Total DEATHS

    100,090

    +4,398
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres