Tamil Nadu Coronavirus Cases Touch a New High of 1,685 Positive Cases in a Single Day, 21 People Die

In a new high, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 1,685 positive cases in a single day and 21 deaths, taking the infection tally to 34,914 and toll to 307 in the state, the government said.

Chennai's share of new cases was 1,242 and the state capital's count of infections stood at 24,545, a health department bulletin said.

Though the state's tally of total infected people rose to 34,914, the active cases were 16,279 and 798 patients got discharged today from various hospitals.

Cumulatively, as on date, 18,325 people recovered from the illness caused by the virus. Those dead include a 30-year-old man.

In total, 16 deceased people had comorbidities, the government said.