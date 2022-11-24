Tamil Nadu: Couple Alleges Medical Negligence by Doctors While Performing Child’s Surgery; Hospital Refutes Claim

In conjunction with a cyst growth, a daily wage worker from Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu lodged a complaint that the doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai operated improperly on his son rather than operating his mouth injury. However, GRH Dean Dr. A Rathinavel has refuted the claim of medical negligence and issued a press release regarding the same.

The 25-year-old Ajith Kumar and Karthika- couple hailing from Ameerpalayam in Sattur of Virudhunagar district gave birth to their son on October 30 last year. On November 2 of last year, the child was operated on by doctors at Rajaji Hospital in Madurai after being taken there with breathing issues in his trachea and was sent home after treatment completion.

Apparently, right after a year, the one year old toddler was hospitalized for a tongue issue and the doctors reportedly advised for a surgery on the baby. Later, while attempting to operate on the one year old, the medical professionals found that the urethra had a problem and performed surgery on the tongue and as well as urethra, according to hospital.

In this case, the dean of the government hospital in Madurai has provided an explanation through a report after the child’s parents’ claimed that the doctors had improperly handled the child. ‘We discovered that the procedure was done wrongly and when we brought up this issue, the doctors did not adequately address it. We believe the doctors conducted on my kid a surgery necessary for another infant patient,’ Ajith Kumar claimed. Following which the couple lodged a police complaint.

Meanwhile, the press statement released by Rathinavel, dean of Government Rajaji Hospital, noted, ‘The baby was referred to GRH last year with a congenital foregut duplication cyst on the floor of his mouth that caused severe airway obstruction, for which the surgery was performed on November 2 last year,’ he said. Further, the statement added that the child was taken home after successful treatment. ‘On review, subsequently, the child developed adhesion of tongue to the floor of mouth. After assessment, the child was posted electively for surgery and on November 22 this year, under anesthesia, the child was found to have distended bladder, and hence planned for catheterization on which the baby was found to have tight phimosis. Hence proceeded with circumcision and tongue adhesion release at the same sitting to avoid another anesthesia. After surgery, the child is doing well and taking foods and passing urine normally,’ the press release from GRH dean claimed.

