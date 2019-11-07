Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Couple Booked for Buying Newborn Baby Boy for Rs 1.5 Lakh Through Broker

The couple, in their early 50s, had bought the baby boy with primary complex from the government hospital at Mannaparai after its biological parents said they were so poor that they could not bring it up, the police said.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tamil Nadu Couple Booked for Buying Newborn Baby Boy for Rs 1.5 Lakh Through Broker
Representative Image

Tiruchirappalli: A case was registered on Thursday against three people, including a couple, for buying a newborn baby for Rs 1.5 lakh through a broker, police said.

The couple, in their early 50s, had bought the baby boy with primary complex from the government hospital at Mannaparai after its biological parents said they were so poor that they could not bring it up, the police said.

The couple, after getting the signature of the child's parents on a bond paper, had come to the government hospital here for treatment of the baby, they said.

The doctors found out that the couple were not the biological parents as the woman said she could not breast-feed the baby.

Upon enquiry, the doctors learnt the couple had purchased the baby as their attempts to adopt one failed, and informed the police.

Besides, the elderly couple said they wanted a baby to start a new life, after they lost their 30-year-old son in an accident some years ago.

They bought the baby through a broker from a couple for whom it was their third baby, the police said. Investigations revealed the broker Anthony Ammal got a brokerage ofRs 20,000, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram