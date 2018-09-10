English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Couple in Extra Marital Affair Electrocute Themselves
The charred bodies of the woman of Athani Colony and 39-year old Suresh, an electrician, of nearby Singampettai village were found in the isolated fertile land in Madesan Thottam in area Monday morning.
Picture for representation.
Erode (TN): A 31-year old woman and a man in an "illicit relationship" ended their lives in a bizarre manner by allegedly electrocuting themselves in a farm land in the district, police said Monday.
Some wires were found, indicating that Suresh, being an electrician, had opted for electrocution to end their lives by using a nearby power line, police said.
The two were suspected to have taken the extreme step as the woman's husband had reprimanded them recently after coming to know about their alleged illicit relationship, they said.
Suresh was also married, police said.
