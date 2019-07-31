Tamil Nadu Court Refuses Bail to Man Arrested for Facebook Post on Beef
Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhakam district secretary Nirmal Kumar was arrested on Monday based on a complaint that he had posted on Facebook a picture of himself eating beef and daring Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath to take 'action' against him.
Image for representation.
Coimbatore: A court here on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of a functionary of a splinter group arrested in connection with a social media post on beef eating.
Judicial Magistrate N Gnanasambandam dismissed the petition of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhakam district secretary Nirmal Kumar after hearing arguments from his counsel and the prosecution.
Kumar was arrested on Monday based on a complaint that he had posted on Facebook a picture of himself eating beef and daring Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath to take 'action' against him. He was earlier produced before court which had remanded him in judicial custody till August 9.
The post was in response to the recent attack on a person in Nagapattinam district after he uploaded his picture of having beef soup.
Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident at Poravachery village earlier this month.
