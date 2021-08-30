Tamil Nadu Court Remands Mother 'Who Tortured Baby on Video' to Judicial Custody

The Gingee special police have arrested a 22-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh after a shocking video of the woman brutally assaulting her two-year-old son shook Tamil Nadu on August 29. A special team of police went to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh to nab the accused mother, Tulasi.

According to police, Vadivazhagan (37) hailing from Manalappadi Mettur village next to Gingee and Tulasi (22) have been married for five years and have two boys aged four and two years. Tulasi has recently videotaped her two-year-old son Pradeep being severely beaten while alone at home due to her hatred toward her husband.

Knowing this cruelty, Vadivazhagan fought with his wife Tulasi. Meanwhile, the couple had recently filed for divorce, after which the woman had left for her native in Andhra Pradesh last February, leaving her mobile home. Recently, while Vadivazhagan was examining Tulasi’s mobile phone, the incident accidentally came to light on August 28, the video footage which was recorded from Tulasi’s mobile while beating and torturing her younger son.

Later, the video was released on social media and Vadivazhagan lodged a complaint against Tulasi at the Sathyamangalam police station. The video has caused a stir in Tamil Nadu, drew criticism from all quarters against the mother’s cruel act.

Following this, the special police team immediately left for Arunapalli village in the Rampalli area of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh to arrest Tulasi on August 29. Tulasi was brought to the Sathyamangalam police station in Tamil Nadu on August 30. During the preliminary investigation, she said that she had assaulted the child due to an illegal affair with a person named Prem Kumar. Following this, the police have set up a task force to nab Prem Kumar.

Accordingly, Tulsi was taken to the Mundiyampakkam Government Medical College Hospital for consultation with a psychiatrist, consequently which was clear that Tulasi is normal, the police said. However, the police took Tulasi to produce before the primary court judge after the end of the intensive investigation where the judge remanded Tulasi to 15 days of judicial custody.

