Tamil Nadu Covid-19 Cases Breach 1,000-mark for 2nd Day after 11 Deaths, 1,162 New Cases

As many as 11 people died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday pushing the death toll to 184 while the state reported 1,162 positive cases, the highest single day spike and second consecutive day of 1,000 plus cases, taking the infection count to 23,495, health authorities said. Active cases number 10,138, according to officials.

Chennai accounted for the lion's share with 964 cases, which is again the biggest number of positive cases in a single day here that took the state capital's virus tally to 15,770.







While 11,377 samples were tested on Monday, a total of 5,03,339 samples have been examined till date. The state has 43 government and 29 private testing centres. Of the 1,162 fresh cases, there were 50 returnees from other states including 32 from Maharashtra and the tally comprises 685 men, 473 women and four transgenders, a health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases have taken the tally of cases to 23,495 which includes 1,628 people (till May 31) who arrived



in Tamil Nadu through air travel, train and by road. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu had 1,149 new cases.

Those dead, including a 31-year-old woman, had co-morbidities like hypertension, it said.