Tamil Nadu Covid-19 Cases Breach 17,000-mark with 805 Cases, 7 Deaths Pushes Toll to 118

Seven more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, which witnessed its highest single day spike of 805 cases, taking the infection count in the state to 17,082, Health minister C Vijaya Baskar said.

With the new fatalities, the death toll in the state has risen to 118.

Chennai continued to lead in the number of positive cases with 549 recorded today, the minister told reporters.

The number of recoveries also was significant at 407, constituting more than half of the people who turned positive on Monday.