Tamil Nadu Custodial Deaths: Police Officer Arrested, FIR Altered to Include Murder Charge

The CB-CID on Wednesday arrested a police official in the custodial deaths of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu.

Sub-inspector Raghuganesh, the main accused, was arrested after the Tamil Nadu CB-CID took over the investigation and remanded to custody.

Twelve special teams formed under the Inspector General and Superintendent of Police of CB-CID are investigating all angles in the case. Search and arrest parties have fanned out to arrest the remaining accused.

The others involved have been identified as Balakrishnan, Muthuraj and more officers.

At least six others have been booked in connection with the killings of the duo.

The section of two FIRs has been altered to include Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

P Jayaraj, 60, and J Bennix, 31, were arrested by the Thoothukudi police on June 19 for keeping their mobile store open after permitted hours. Relatives claim that Jayaraj, who was in the store, was picked up by police and verbally abused and assaulted. His son, Bennix​, had later gone to the police station to plead with the police to release his father.

The duo was allegedly thrashed and a case was filed against them under IPC Sections 188, 383 and 506(II). They were later taken to the Kovilpatti sub-jail. Both died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23 hours apart, with relatives alleging they were severely thrashed at Sathankulam police station.

The Judicial Magistrate probing the custodial killings, in his four-page report, had said there is evidence of assault on the father-son duo.

The magistrate had said that according to eyewitnesses, both the father and the son were assaulted by police officers through the night of June 19, resulting in blood marks on canes and the table on which the victims were laid and beaten.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday said there is enough evidence of assault on the bodies of Jayaraj and Bennix, adding that prima facie evidence can lead to registration of murder case against the police officers.

The incident has triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

The High Court had taken up the case and ordered a video recording of the post-mortem after the relatives of the two men moved the court.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased and a government job to one person from the family, based on their qualification.