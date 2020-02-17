Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tamil Nadu Daily Wage Labourer Held for Sexually Assaulting 15-year-old Girl

The girl used to meet the man often. After he promised to marry her, the girl had accompanied him to an isolated place where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Daily Wage Labourer Held for Sexually Assaulting 15-year-old Girl
Representative image.

Erode: A 21-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, police said. Dinesh, a daily wage worker, was in love with a 15-year-old girl and used to meet her often.

A couple of days ago, he promised to marry her. Believing this, she accompanied him to an isolated place where he sexually assaulted her, the police said.

When she met him on Sunday and insisted that he make arrangements to marry her soon, he refused, they said. Following this, she narrated the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint against him and got him arrested, police said.

Dinesh was held under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody, they added. ​

