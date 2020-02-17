Tamil Nadu Daily Wage Labourer Held for Sexually Assaulting 15-year-old Girl
The girl used to meet the man often. After he promised to marry her, the girl had accompanied him to an isolated place where he sexually assaulted her, police said.
Representative image.
Erode: A 21-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, police said. Dinesh, a daily wage worker, was in love with a 15-year-old girl and used to meet her often.
A couple of days ago, he promised to marry her. Believing this, she accompanied him to an isolated place where he sexually assaulted her, the police said.
When she met him on Sunday and insisted that he make arrangements to marry her soon, he refused, they said. Following this, she narrated the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint against him and got him arrested, police said.
Dinesh was held under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Air India Offering Discounted Flight Tickets at Just Rs 799, International Airfare at Rs 4,500
- Purse of Girl Lost in 1950s and Found in 2019 Reveals Fascinating Life of Retro American Teens
- Poonam Pandey in an Ugly Legal Battle with Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra, Case Reaches High Court
- We Finally Know Why There is no Instagram App For The Apple iPad, Just Yet
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra India Price Announced: Here Are All The Details