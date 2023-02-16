The family of the 28-year-old Army Jawan, who was allegedly beaten to death after an altercation broke out between him and a DMK councillor, demanded death penalty for the accused.

Madaiyya, father of Lance Naik M Prabhu, demanded that all the nine arrested accused, including the DMK councillor, must be sentenced to death, as per an NDTV report.

“My son is only 28 and he has two children. What’s their future? All the nine accused should die. No one should be released. They should be sentenced to death,” the report quoted Madaiyya as saying.

On February 8, Prabhu was brutally beaten up allegedly by DMK Councillor Chinnaswamy and his aides, following an altercation with Prabhu and his brother Prabhakaran, also an Army Jawan, at Velampatti in Pochampally overnear the town panchayat’s water tank.

Later, in the evening, Prabhakaran and his brother were attacked allegedly by Chinnaswamy and his men. According to reports, Prabhu was beaten with iron rods and sticks, after which he was rushed to a private hospital in Hosur district with serious injuries. He succumbed on Wednesday (February 15).

The Nagarasampatty police altered the case from IPC section 307 - attempt to murder to section 302 - murder.

Reacting to the incident, the ruling DMK said that the police had taken the necessary action in the murder case. “It was a local issue where a small argument escalated and resulted in murder. All those involved have been arrested,” DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said on Thursday.

BJP State chief K Annamalai expressed shock and anger over the incident and said in a tweet “soldiers are not safe in their hometown due to DMK anarchy. The DMK and its allied parties have turned to the extent of threatening their families, attacking and even killing soldiers who are protecting the country at the border, risking their lives.”

“Tamil Nadu’s chief minister is keeping the police in hands… I request on behalf of the BJP Tamil Nadu that strict action be taken against the killers immediately and that such anti-social acts should be prevented from happening,” he further said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

