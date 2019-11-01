Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Doctors Call off Strike as Govt Says it Will Consider Demands

The strike had affected inpatient, outpatient services and elective surgeries across Tamil Nadu. However, emergency services were however affected in State-run hospitals due to the strike.

PTI

Updated:November 1, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Doctors Call off Strike as Govt Says it Will Consider Demands
Image for representation.

Chennai: After striking work for a week, government doctors in Tamil Nadu affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association on Friday called off the agitation pressing a four-point charter of demands including time-bound promotions.

FOGDA, an umbrella outfit of five associations, said it has withdrawn the stir considering the assurance from the government that its demands will be considered.

The strike had affected inpatient, outpatient services and elective surgeries across Tamil Nadu. However, emergency services were however affected in State-run hospitals due to the strike.

"Both Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar have assured that our demands will be considered and we have withdrawn our strike," an FOGDA

representative said.

The federation said measures announced by the government like transfers and break in service for doctors who struck work should be revoked.

Welcoming and thanking doctors for resuming work, the Health Minister said, "the break in service order is withdrawn."

In a statement, the Minister said, "in accordance with the assurance of Chief Minister K Palaniswami the fair demands of the government doctors will be considered

sympathetically."

However, it is not immediately clear if transferorders issued to a section of doctors who struck work will be revoked. Implementation of a Government Order that envisages time-bound promotions, apart from ensuring appropriate patient doctor ratio in hospitals by amending another GO were among the demands of the federation.

Bringing back the 50 per cent quota for government doctors in post-graduate and super-speciality streams was another demand.

Filling up posts and carrying out transfers through a transparent counselling process was one more representation of government doctors. On Thursday, the Chief Minister had made it clear that the government will not be a mute spectator to the strike since poor people were affected.

"Poor people come to government hospitals...and many are affected (due to the strike).. those refusing to serve these poor people-- the government will not remain mute

witness to that," he had said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram