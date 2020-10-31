Tamil Nadu Eases Covid Curbs, Allows Reopening of Schools, Colleges and Cinemas from November
Workers greet each others by tapping their legs at an assembly unit of Royal Enfield motorcycle inside its factory after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. (Image: AFP)
Using upto 50 per cent seats, cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos and amusement parks shall resume functioning from November 10. SOP should be followed, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said adding the relaxations are not applicable to containment zones.
Easing curbs further, Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks to reopen from next month by following Standard Operating Procedures. Suburban train services, as per the Central government's decision, are "allowed" to resume.
Schools, all colleges, research and other educational institutions, and hostels would be allowed to open from November 16, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in an official release. As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, he said.
Swimming pools, beaches and tourist places would continue to be out of bounds for people..