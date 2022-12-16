Tamil Nadu Engineer Invents Cost-effective Light Aircraft That Runs on Saline Water

A young man from Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi has created a low-cost Light aircraft that is propelled by bacteria.

Ebenezer, a 29-year-old man hailing from Kandanur village near Karaikudi in the Sivaganga district has achieved a feat by inventing a light aircraft that can be purchased for less than the price of a car and can run on salt water and fuel bacteria. The 29-year-old aeronautical engineer moved to the US for work a few years ago and returned to his hometown in India last year to invent a low-cost light aircraft with the aid of friends, to fulfill his intention of offering inexpensive aviation training to Indian students.

According to Ebenezer, the aircraft’s engine was created in a contemporary manner to operate on bacteria created from industrial waste, gas derived from salt water, and regular gasoline. Apparently, the young man is currently awaiting approval from the authorities to fly the plane he discovered with the students and the general public. This aircraft can reportedly fly at a height of 11,000 feet and is capable of five hours of nonstop travel. Further, Ebenezer claimed that even if the aircraft runs out of fuel, no risk exists, and can run till landing.

India currently imports most of its Light aircraft from Germany, France, and the United States and is the larger importer of Light aircraft in the world. According to data, the Light aircraft cost between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 80 lakh each. ‘The aircraft that I have created will cost between 7 lakh and 9 lakh, similar to the price of purchasing a car made with regional components,’ Ebenezer added. ‘ATF, which is typically used in aircraft has been utilized as fuel. Additionally, hydrogen can serve as fuel,’ Ebenezer said. However, hydrogen is an explosive gas, the youth asserts that they had deployed new technology to prevent it from exploding. He further claimed that they are using hydrogen made from bacteria in industrial waste for the first time.

Besides that, ‘Bacteria will generate more hydrogen and we have figured out how to extract and use hydrogen from saline water. To utilize the fuels in all three modes, we have divided the fuel tank into three sections. As soon as I receive approval for my aircraft, I intend to offer free flight training to underprivileged students,’ says Ebenezer.

(Inputs from Muthuramalingam)

