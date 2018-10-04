Tamil Nadu Evangelist Mohan C Lazarus Booked in 3 Separate Cases for Remarks 'Insulting' Hindu Gods

The Coimbatore district police on Tuesday registered three separate cases against evangelist Mohan C Lazarus for his alleged remarks on Hindu gods and temples.Evangelist Mohan, who belongs to Jesus Redeems Ministries in Thoothukudi, has been booked under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.The complaint was filed by two Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries and a Viswha Hindu Parishad worker, said a police officer.During the gospel session, which happened reportedly at Tirunelveli district, the preacher made objectionable remarks against Hindu gods and temples.In a video intended to clarify on his speech, Mohan C Lazarus said the clip that went viral was recorded several years ago and the speech was delivered to a small set of Christian workers and that it was not a public speech."If you look at the video, I did not speak about the Hindu religion nor about any particular Hindu deity. I also did not intend to religiously convert anybody," Mohan added. He also said that if he had hurt anybody's sentiments, he regrets it.The video was reportedly shot two years ago but went viral on social media two days ago which is when many took objections to it and raised apprehensions over the issue.Police officials are yet to verify the date of Mohan's speech.Mohan C Lazarus is a well-known evangelist in the state. He has several videos uploaded on YouTube and has reportedly appeared in TV shows as well.