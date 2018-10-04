English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Evangelist Mohan C Lazarus Booked in 3 Separate Cases for Remarks 'Insulting' Hindu Gods
The complaint was filed by two Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries and a Viswha Hindu Parishad worker, said a police officer.
File photo of Mohan C Lazarus.
Loading...
Chennai: The Coimbatore district police on Tuesday registered three separate cases against evangelist Mohan C Lazarus for his alleged remarks on Hindu gods and temples.
Evangelist Mohan, who belongs to Jesus Redeems Ministries in Thoothukudi, has been booked under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.
The complaint was filed by two Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries and a Viswha Hindu Parishad worker, said a police officer.
During the gospel session, which happened reportedly at Tirunelveli district, the preacher made objectionable remarks against Hindu gods and temples.
In a video intended to clarify on his speech, Mohan C Lazarus said the clip that went viral was recorded several years ago and the speech was delivered to a small set of Christian workers and that it was not a public speech.
"If you look at the video, I did not speak about the Hindu religion nor about any particular Hindu deity. I also did not intend to religiously convert anybody," Mohan added. He also said that if he had hurt anybody's sentiments, he regrets it.
The video was reportedly shot two years ago but went viral on social media two days ago which is when many took objections to it and raised apprehensions over the issue.
Police officials are yet to verify the date of Mohan's speech.
Mohan C Lazarus is a well-known evangelist in the state. He has several videos uploaded on YouTube and has reportedly appeared in TV shows as well.
Evangelist Mohan, who belongs to Jesus Redeems Ministries in Thoothukudi, has been booked under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.
The complaint was filed by two Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries and a Viswha Hindu Parishad worker, said a police officer.
During the gospel session, which happened reportedly at Tirunelveli district, the preacher made objectionable remarks against Hindu gods and temples.
In a video intended to clarify on his speech, Mohan C Lazarus said the clip that went viral was recorded several years ago and the speech was delivered to a small set of Christian workers and that it was not a public speech.
"If you look at the video, I did not speak about the Hindu religion nor about any particular Hindu deity. I also did not intend to religiously convert anybody," Mohan added. He also said that if he had hurt anybody's sentiments, he regrets it.
The video was reportedly shot two years ago but went viral on social media two days ago which is when many took objections to it and raised apprehensions over the issue.
Police officials are yet to verify the date of Mohan's speech.
Mohan C Lazarus is a well-known evangelist in the state. He has several videos uploaded on YouTube and has reportedly appeared in TV shows as well.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United go Top After Defeating ATK in Kolkata
- Jeevan, Paes Reach Quarterfinals at Monterrey Challenger
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Big Discounts on Honor 7A, Honor 9N, Honor 7s And More Lined up
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's What Jasleen's Father Has to Say on Her Breakup With Anup Jalota
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift to Launch in India Today, All You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...