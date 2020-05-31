Tamil Nadu Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till June 30, Allows Partial Reopening of Public Transport, Eateries

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace. The lockdown has been extended for all districts, barring Chennai and three other districts. While restrictions on public meetings, religious worship in public, institutional institutions, bars and cinema halls and malls continue in all districts till June end, Chennai will see no further relaxations till June end.

All showrooms, barring those in malls, like apparel, jewellery, etc, can open with 50 per cent staff, albeit without air conditioners. Only five customers at any given time will be allowed. Non-AC restaurants in Chennai, barring those in containment, can open for business with a 50 per cent occupancy cap beginning June 8.

Taxis and autos can ply in Chennai. However, ban on public transport continues in Chennai till June 30. Public transportation is allowed in all districts with up to 50 per cent capacity, but for Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu. Except for Chennai and containment zones across Tamil Nadu, industries can function with 100 per cent staff; IT and ITEs can work with 100 per cent capacity and all private companies can also function with 100 per cent workforce. In Chennai, all private firms can function with human resource up to 50 per cent. However, employers have been asked to encourage work from home.

Till June end, the number of people attending weddings shall be restricted to 50 and the number of people attending funerals will be restricted to 20.

