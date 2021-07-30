Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till August 9, No New Relaxations; Check What's Allowed

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced extension of the lockdown in the state till August 9 with no additional relaxations this time. Tamil Nadu has reported a marginal increase in the new COVID-19 cases after a decline seen in the last couple of months, said the Health Department of the State on Thursday. With 1,859 new cases yesterday, the tally went up to 25,55,664. Fatalities rose to 34,023 with 28 new deaths.

Changing its approach, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to put a stop to relaxing lockdown norms and instead switched to a wait-and-watch mode. Districts such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu and Kallakuruchi remain under a stern watch, after the case graphs showed a bottoming out and northward reversal.

Tamil Nadu had faced weeks under a frightful dearth of beds and oxygen during the second wave; deaths had mounted too, raising murmurs of under reporting in districts like Coimbatore.

The MK Stalin-led DMK government is facing a possible challenge of the dreaded third wave of the pandemic. Meanwhile, vaccinations continue to be administered in fits and starts, depending on the supply from the central pool.

In the press release today, the government said strict orders have been given to district collectors and the police on punishing violators—public individuals and establishments—of the pandemic rules. The coming weeks would be crucial for the DMK government in proving its mettle in curtailing the oncoming viral wave.

According to the latest order, the same restriction will remain in place in the state. Check what’s open, what’s closed:

- Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), industrial schools, and typewriting training institutes can function with 50 per cent of students on a rotational basis. Strict Covid protocols should be adhered to while opening these institutions. Teachers are also allowed to visit schools to carry out work relating to admissions, distribution of textbooks, and administrative works.

- Schools, colleges, theaters, bars, and swimming pools will remain closed.

- Interstate public and private bus transport will remain closed except for the to and fro service to Puducherry.

- Already permitted activities will continue in the state except in containment zones.

- A maximum of 50 people will be permitted for marriage functions and 20 people at funerals or last rites.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here