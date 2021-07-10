Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extended Till July 19 With More Relaxations; Check What's Open, What's Not

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday extended the Covid-19 lockdown by another week till 6am on July 9. The state government also introduced further relaxations in fresh orders. The current lockdown was set to expire on Monday. Announcing fresh regulations, Stalin said the existing lockdown relaxations would continue except in containment zones.

The attendance at marriages and funerals or last rites remain limited to a maximum of 50 and 20 respectively. Restaurants, tea shops, bakeries, road-side eateries, sweet and savoury shops will be permitted to function at 50% capacity in line with the COVID protocol.

New relaxations in Tamil Nadu:

- Bus services to Puducherry is allowed, and not to any other state.

- Shops that were to close at 8 pm earlier are allowed to close at 9 pm from Monday onwards.

- Recruitment exams conducted by central and state governments have been allowed.

What Remains Closed:

- International air services, other than those permitted by the central government, remain banned.

- Liquor bars, theatres remain shut.

- Social and political public meetings will not be allowed.

- Swimming pools will remain closed and other recreational activities, including zoos, will also not be permitted.

- Educational institutions including schools and collegeswill remain closed.

