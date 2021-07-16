Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till July 31 With Some Relaxations: Check What's Allowed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced extension of the lockdown in the state till July 31 with some relaxations.

Among these, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), industrial schools, and typewriting training institutes can function with 50 per cent of students on a rotational basis.

Strict Covid protocols should be adhered to while opening these institutions, it was ordered. Teachers are also allowed to visit schools to carry out work relating to admissions, distribution of textbooks, and administrative works.

Schools, Colleges, theaters, bars, and swimming pools will remain closed. Interstate public and private bus transport will remain closed except for the to and fro service to Puducherry.

Already permitted activities will continue in the state except in containment zones. A maximum of 50 people will be permitted for marriage functions and 20 people at funerals or last rites, the statement from the Chief Minister’s office said.

The CM also appealed to people not come out of their homes unnecessarily and gather in crowds, amid fears about a third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Stalin on Friday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a review meet with CMs that comparatively, allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu is less and the Centre should provide one crore doses as a special case.

All goods related to tackling the coronavirus pandemic must be exempted from Goods and Services Tax and the Centre should reconsider its decision to conduct national level exams like the NEET as it may lead to virus spread, Stalin requested Modi.

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 2,312 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 25,31,118, the health department said on Friday. The number of fatalities mounted to 33,652 with 46 more people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 2,986 people getting discharged, aggregating to 24,68,236 leaving 29,230 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

With IANS inputs

