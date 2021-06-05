Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till June 14 With Relaxations. Here’s a List of What's Allowed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced the extension of lockdown by another week till June 14 with some relaxations. The current lockdown comes to an end on June 7. In a statement, Stalin said the existing permissible activity will be allowed.

He said considering the high rate of Covid-19 infection in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai, some essential services subject to the following restrictions are allowed from June 7 onwards.

-Standalone provisions/vegetable/fruits/fish/meat shops to function between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m;

-Vegetable/flower/fruits vendors on pavement can function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m;

-Fish markets and slaughter houses will be allowed to function only for wholesales;

-Government offices can function with 30 per cent staff strength;

-Only 50 tokens will be issued at sub-registrar offices;

-Only 50 per cent workers are allowed in match box factories.

In the case of other districts apart from the above the following services are allowed with relaxations:

-Private housekeeping services will be allowed with e-pass;

-Electricians, plumbers, carpenters, motor technicians and other self employed persons will be allowed to function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. with e-pass;

-Shops selling electrical goods, hardware, automobile components, book, stationery items, automobile service stations (not sales showrooms) can function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m;

-Cycle and two wheeler mechanic shops can function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m;

-Taxis with three passengers other than driver and autorickshaws with two passengers can ply with e-pass.

For those travelling to hill stations can do with e-pass from the District Collectors.

Export units and units supplying raw materials for export units located in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal and Trichy can function for supply of samples with 10 per cent staff strength.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here