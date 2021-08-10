Tamil Nadu Couple Poison Their 2 Kids, Then Kill Themselves Due to Farm Debt

A 42-year-old farmer and his 35-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide after killing their two children. The incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district on Monday. According to police, the farmer was under heavy debt. Police have identified the victims as Chandran, his wife Geetha. The children were aged 12 and 16.

The bodies were first discovered by their neighbours. According to Puthumandu police, they were alerted about the incident by Chandran’s cousin Nandakumar. A police team was immediately sent to the spot. “On reaching there we saw a few of Chandran’s neighbours standing outside his house. With the help of locals we broke open into the house,” said a police officer.

The police found the couple’s body hanging from the roof and two of their children lying dead on the floor.

According to police, the farmer and his wife probably poisoned their children to death and then killed themselves. “We have sent the bodies for autopsy. The reason behind the children’s death will be clear after the postmortem report,” added the police officer.

According to Nandakumar, he learnt about the incident after one of Chandran’s neighbours called him. “Chandran’s neighbour informed me that he was screaming and crying very loudly. He asked me to come there as soon as possible,” he added.

Police in their initial investigation have learnt that Chandran was under debt. He had taken huge loans and land on lease for farming. Since he was not able to pay off his hefty debts he killed his children and died by suicide along with his wife.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here