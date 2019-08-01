Tamil Nadu Farmer Commits Suicide in Front of Bank Over Loan Repayment
The farmer came out of the nationalised bank branch here and suddenly consumed some poison he was carrying and collapsed.
Representative image.
Coimbatore: A 60-year old farmer committed suicide in front of a bank here Thursday after he was informed property documents pledged by him for a group loan can be returned only on repayment of the entire loan and not a part amount that he was willing to make, police said.
Bhoopathi hailing from Konganapuram in Sankagiri in Salem district, about 160 km from here, came out of the nationalised bank branch here and suddenly consumed some poison he was carrying and collapsed, they said.
He was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Quoting preliminary investigations, police said Bhoopathi and three others had taken a loan from the bank for starting a dairy.
Since the business ran into losses, he apparently wanted the loan to be divided into four parts and he be allowed to repay one share so that his documents could be taken back.
The farmer approached the bank on Thursday but the authorities told him that the documents can be returned only if the entire loan amount was repaid, police said.
Depressed over the development, he came out of the bank and consumed the poison, they added.
Bank officials were tight-lipped and police did not divulge further details, including the loan amount.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Returns to Work After Teasing Us with Beach Photos in Blue Swimsuit
- Cisco Accused of Selling Surveillance Software with Known Risks to US Government
- Google will Halt Making Transcripts of Speech Data in EU, For Now
- Not Letting Ambulance Pass Will Cost You Rs 10,000 as Per New Motor Vehicle Bill
- Siberian Husky Paraglides with Owner at 3,500 Feet in Himachal Pradesh