Tamil Nadu Farmer Commits Suicide in Front of Bank Over Loan Repayment

Coimbatore: A 60-year old farmer committed suicide in front of a bank here Thursday after he was informed property documents pledged by him for a group loan can be returned only on repayment of the entire loan and not a part amount that he was willing to make, police said.

Bhoopathi hailing from Konganapuram in Sankagiri in Salem district, about 160 km from here, came out of the nationalised bank branch here and suddenly consumed some poison he was carrying and collapsed, they said.

He was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Quoting preliminary investigations, police said Bhoopathi and three others had taken a loan from the bank for starting a dairy.

Since the business ran into losses, he apparently wanted the loan to be divided into four parts and he be allowed to repay one share so that his documents could be taken back.

The farmer approached the bank on Thursday but the authorities told him that the documents can be returned only if the entire loan amount was repaid, police said.

Depressed over the development, he came out of the bank and consumed the poison, they added.

Bank officials were tight-lipped and police did not divulge further details, including the loan amount.