1-min read

TN Farmers Bury Themselves in the River Bank to Demand for a Cauvery Management Board

The farmers said the protest was symbolic of how, if Centre fails to implement the Cauvery Management Board , they will almost lose their lives. They said their livelihood is at stake because of the Cauvery issue.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:April 6, 2018, 8:29 PM IST
File photo of Tamil Nadu farmers at a protest in New Delhi.(PTI)
Chennai: Farmers in Tamil Nadu have been finding innovative ways to protest about the Cauvery Management Board issue.

On Friday, in Trichy district, farmers partially buried themselves in the sand along the river bank.

They said the protest was symbolic of how if Centre fails to implement the board, they will almost lose their lives. They said their livelihood is at stake because of the Cauvery issue.

Over 20-30 farmers, who partially buried themselves, were detained by police personnel.

Ayyakannu, President, Farmers’ Association, told CNN News 18, “Police officials are not allowing us to protest and are trying to file cases against us. But we won't give up. We will intensify protests till our demand is met."

On Thursday, thousands of party cadre from the DMK were detained. DMK had called for a state-wide bandh and trade unions, transport unions participated in the bandh.

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
