Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Blast: Five Dead, Four Battle for Life as Explosion Brings Building in Cuddalore

Five people were killed and four are said to be grievously injured after an explosion inside a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Friday.

The factory is located in Kattumannarkoil town of the district, 190 km from the state capital Chennai. The intensity of the blast was such that it brought down the structure.

Police and firefighters have been rushed to the accident site and a probe has been launched to find out what caused the explosion.

This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.