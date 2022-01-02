CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tamil Nadu Fireworks Unit Mishap: CM Announces Solatium for Family of Victims Killed in Virudhunagar
Chief Minister MK Stalin said five people have died in the mishap and expressed grief over their death.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to families of the persons killed in an explosion at a fireworks unit in Virudhunagar district on January 1. Chief Minister MK Stalin said five people have died in the mishap and expressed grief over their death.

In a statement, he extended his sympathies with the families of the victims. He said he has directed providing a sum of Rs three lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh for the injured, from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

first published:January 02, 2022, 13:14 IST