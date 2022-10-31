Tamil Nadu Fisherfolk to Stage Statewide Protest against Navy Firing

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu will stage a statewide protest on November 11 against a recent incident in which a fisherman was injured after being shot by the Navy.

On October 21, the Indian Navy ship on patrol in the Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) fired shots at a fishing boat which had 10 people in board.

K. Veeravel, the 35-year-old fisherman, sustained bullet injuries on his thigh and stomach, while nine others were also wounded.

G. Devan, a fishermen leader of Myladuthurai, told IANS that the Central and state governments should provide proper compensation to all the 10 injured fishermen.

Devan also demanded a government job for Veeraval as he was partly maimed due to the injuries.

He added that the agitation is likely to have participation from all coastal districts of the state and communication has been sent to all.

Tharangambai, Vanagiri, Chinnakottaimedu, and Pazhayar fisherfolk panchayaths are spearheading the agitation.

