CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk
Home » News » India » Tamil Nadu Fisherfolk to Stage Statewide Protest against Navy Firing
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu Fisherfolk to Stage Statewide Protest against Navy Firing

IANS

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 12:54 IST

Chennai, India

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu will stage a statewide protest on November 11. (PTI File)

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu will stage a statewide protest on November 11. (PTI File)

On October 21, an Indian Navy ship on patrol in the Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) fired shots at a fishing boat which had 10 people in board

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu will stage a statewide protest on November 11 against a recent incident in which a fisherman was injured after being shot by the Navy.

On October 21, the Indian Navy ship on patrol in the Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) fired shots at a fishing boat which had 10 people in board.

K. Veeravel, the 35-year-old fisherman, sustained bullet injuries on his thigh and stomach, while nine others were also wounded.

G. Devan, a fishermen leader of Myladuthurai, told IANS that the Central and state governments should provide proper compensation to all the 10 injured fishermen.

Devan also demanded a government job for Veeraval as he was partly maimed due to the injuries.

He added that the agitation is likely to have participation from all coastal districts of the state and communication has been sent to all.

Tharangambai, Vanagiri, Chinnakottaimedu, and Pazhayar fisherfolk panchayaths are spearheading the agitation.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 31, 2022, 12:54 IST
last updated:October 31, 2022, 12:54 IST