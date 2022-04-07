Tamil Nadu: Fisherman Rescues Nine People from Drowning in Uppar River

It was a miraculous escape for nine devotees of St. Thomaiyar Church from Adaikkalapuram when they went down to the Uppar River at the confluence of the Thamirabarani river at Punnaikkayal in the Thoothukudi district to bathe and collect oysters. They were not aware of the furious waves approaching and suddenly all of them were drowning.

Meanwhile, Jeman, 37, a fisherman hailing from Punnaikkayal Russia Street, heard the ‘screams of help’ while fishing in the area.

Soon after noticing them, he immediately rushed to the spot, managed to singlehandedly rescue all the victims by boat, brought them ashore and admitted them to a private hospital in Punnaikkayal for treatment. While some surviving devotees gave money to Jeman as a token of gift, he refused to receive it.

Saint Thomaiyar Church is located in this area and is about 300 years old. Devotees who visit this church have to cross the Uppars by boat, which is divided into six branches of Thamirabarani.

The people of the area have demanded the district administration honour the fisherman Jeman, who stood alone and risked his life to rescue nine people from danger.

