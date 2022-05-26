Tamil Nadu Fisherwoman Allegedly Gang-raped, Burnt to Death by Migrant Workers, Six Arrested

In a horrific incident, a 45-year-old fisherwoman was allegedly gang-raped and burnt at Vadakadu fishing village in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. Six migrant workers from Odisha have been arrested in connection with the crime and are currently being probed.

The middle-aged woman made a living by collecting seashells in the Vadakadu sea area. On the day of the incident, she went to work as usual but when she did not return, her husband and relatives went to look for her.

A missing complaint was also lodged at the Rameswaram Nagar police station, following which cops went in search of the woman. During the search, a half-naked woman’s body with burn injuries was found near some bushes. While the woman’s face was unrecognisable since it had been burnt, there were traces of a cloth tightened around her neck. Police concluded that the fisherwoman had been strangled to death by unidentified persons and her body was set on fire.

They then began interrogating the migrant youth working at a shrimp farm in the area. During the questioning, an irate mob that accompanied the police set fire to the shrimp farm and also attacked the six men who have been admitted to a hospital.

The deceased woman’s family and locals have refused to accept the corpse till action is taken against the culprits. A massive protest was also staged outside the hospital where the woman’s body was kept, with demands such as government job for one member from the deceased woman’s family, compensation of Rs 1 crore and complete removal of shrimp farms from Rameswaram.

The talks were held in the presence of MLA, District Revenue Commissioner and District Revenue Officer. The protest finally ended when it was agreed that one member of the family will be given a government job, Chief Minister MK Stalin will recommend providing funds to the family, and unlicensed shrimp farms will be completely removed.

