Tamil Nadu: Five of Family Dead in Six-Vehicle Pileup in Cuddalore
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu: Five of Family Dead in Six-Vehicle Pileup in Cuddalore

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 10:27 IST

New Delhi, India

The deceased could not be identified so far. (Pic: ANI)

The deceased could not be identified so far. (Pic: ANI)

The bodies were recovered from the car with the help of Veppur Firemen team and sent to a government hospital for autopsy.

Five members of a family were killed in six-vehicle pileup on Trichy-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district early on Tuesday. The victim’s vehicle received  extensive damage since the pileup included two private buses, two lorries, and two cars.

According to reports, the deceased are yet to be identified. The bodies were recovered from the car with the help of Veppur Firemen team and sent to a government hospital for autopsy.

Police said that even though the vehicle could not be identified, as per car Registration Certificate of the car, the vehicle belonged to Chennai’s Nanganallur. “Further investigation is underway," added cops.

first published:January 03, 2023, 09:50 IST
last updated:January 03, 2023, 10:27 IST
