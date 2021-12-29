Tamil Nadu: Gang Hijacks Truck Smuggling Gutkha, Tries to Extort Money; Four Arrested

District Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi received a tip-off on December 26 that Gutkha Pan masala, which was banned by the Tamil Nadu government, were being smuggled from neighbouring States like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to various parts of Tamil Nadu via Krishnagiri district. Accordingly, the gutkha and tobacco weighing over 6.5 tonnes worth Rs 60 lakh were being smuggled to Chennai via Krishnagiri, were seized by the Krishnagiri town police.

The Krishnagiri district police are now taking various measures to prevent the smuggling. Later, it has been revealed that a mysterious gang has hijacked the Gutkha smuggling container truck and tried to extort money.

Krishnagiri police inspector and assistant inspectors Mohan and Sivashankar conducted a vehicle search near the Anjaneyar temple on the Krishnagiri-Bengaluru National Highway on December 26. During the search, they stopped and checked the mini container truck which was suspected to be coming from Bengaluru. During the raid, 300 sacks of 6.5 tonnes of banned Gutkha spices worth Rs 60 lakh were found smuggled. Reportedly, the police arrested four men, John Joseph (30), Mannan (23), Akash (21) and Yuvraj (20), who were involved in the abduction. Meanwhile, the container truck used for the abduction was confiscated by police.

During the preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that a gang has hijacked the Gutkha smuggling trucks and extorted money from them. Based on the information obtained during the interrogation, the gang has gathered the details of the smuggling trucks that usually smuggle Gutkha from Bengaluru. Subsequently, the gang also hijacked a truck carrying Gutkha sacks and extorted money from the Gutkha smuggling gang. It is revealed that the gang received several lakhs of rupees as the Gutkha smuggling gang could not report about the truck.

It has also come to light that a gang from Krishnagiri, Melsomarpet and Chembadamuthur were also involved in the scam extorting money in several lakhs. There have also been incidents of Gutkha smuggling gangs giving money to them and quietly retrieving the Gutkha trucks. It is in this context that the mysterious gang, which came to know that 60 lakh rupees worth of gutkha and tobacco were being smuggled on December 26, got involved in a dispute by diverting a container truck near the Anjaneyar Temple on the Salem National Highway in Krishnagiri.

While both the gangs were attacking each other, causing traffic congestion on the road, the Gutkha smuggling gang left the truck and fled when they saw police on night patrol. But the mysterious gang involved in the dispute over the Gutkha hijacking truck has been caught by the police. Meanwhile, the Police arrested four people and seized a truck containing Gutkha.

During the interrogation, the police came to know that the gang which hijacked Gutkha truck are the ones who extorted money from Gutkha smuggling gang. However, the police have launched a search for the fugitive gang and some other members of the gang who extorted money from Gutkha smuggling vehicles.

