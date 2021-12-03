Tamil Nadu Gears Up to Face Omicron Threat, Earmarks Exclusive Beds

The Tamil Nadu health department is readying itself for any threat in view of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron. The health department has directed the Medical colleges to set apart 150 beds in each of its hospitals to admit patients who are diagnosed with Omicron if any. The state health department has also instructed the medical colleges to provide separate entry and exit doors for the exclusive wards to be set up to treat Omicron patients if cases are diagnosed.

Tamil Nadu state health secretary Dr. J. Radhakrishnan has in a circular directed all the medical college hospitals to be prepared with IV fluids, oxygen cylinders, oxygen points, and also oxygen concentrators.

Tamil Nadu Medical Education Director Dr. R. Narayana Babu told IANS said, “The state health department is prepared for any threat of the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron. We have instructed all the government medical college hospitals to set aside 150 beds each for treating Omicron patients exclusively. The IV fluids, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen points are also ready in the government medical college hospitals."

The state health secretary also said that the government has not issued any directive to hospitals to cut down on non-emergency and Outpatient departments and the treatment of non-Covid patients has also not been disturbed. The hospitals, according to Dr. R. Narayana Babu, have been given instructions to be on high alert to attend to Omicron cases if any are reported in the state.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a directive that Omicron is a Covid-19 Variant of Concern and that the variant has several mutated replicas that are dangerous to human beings.

The state of Tamil Nadu has put the entire health system on high alert as the neighbouring Karnataka has already reported two cases of Omicron and the direct and indirect contacts of these patients are being analyzed by the medical fraternity in that state.

State health minister, Ma Subramanian told IANS, “As of now there are no threats but the Government is prepared for any eventuality and we have already alerted all four international airports in the state to conduct mandatory RT-PCR tests on those who reach from at-risk countries as well as self-awareness for people coming from other countries.

“The government health department has already communicated to medical college hospitals to be prepared to face any threat and beds and other materials required to assist the patients are ready in all the government medical college hospitals."

