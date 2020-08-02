Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Advised Home Isolation

Days after Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had gone on a seven-day self-isolation after three people in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus, a city-based private hospital said he has tested positive for COVID-19, but advised home isolation since his infection was mild.

A bulletin issued by the Kauvery Hospital where the 80-year old Purohit underwent further tests on Sunday said he has been advised home isolation and a medical team would monitor him.

Purohit "tested positive for COVID-19," hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the bulletin.

"He is asymptomatic and clinically stable," it said, adding the Governor underwent further tests and assessment at the hospital located at Alwarpet area here.

"As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," it added.

Earlier, as many as 84 security and fire services personnel deployed in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for the virus on July 23, but the Governor's office had then said none of them came into contact with Purohit or senior officials.

In Tamil Nadu, three ministers of the state Cabinet have so far tested positive and have subsequently recovered. The state's capital city Chennai has managed to plateau the coronavirus case count over the last few weeks, but the outbreak continues to spread in other districts.

(With inputs from PTI)