Tamil Nadu Governor Brought to Hospital 2 Weeks After 84 Staffers Tested Covid-19 Positive

Tamil Nadu’s Governor Banwarilal Purohit was brought to the hospital on Sunday post 12 pm, days after the Raj Bhavan announced his isolation, after several staffers at his residence tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

However, no official statement has been released on the purpose of his visit to the hospital, or the status of his Covid-19 test result. According to a Raj Bhavan official, his coronavirus test result is expected to come on Sunday.

An earlier press release had declared the Governor "fit and healthy" after the Raj Bhavan Medical Officer conducted a check-up on him. Nonetheless, Purohit had been asked to isolate for seven days.

“Subsequently, the Honourable Governor has kept himself in isolation,” the press release dated July 29 had said.

Two weeks before he isolated himself, 84 people at the Raj Bhavan had tested positive for Covid-19. The news became public on July 23, a week before his isolation. Extensive cleaning and disinfection drive was conducted at the sprawling grounds of the Governor's residence.

In Tamil Nadu, three ministers of the state Cabinet have so far tested positive, who subsequently recovered. The state's capital city Chennai has managed to plateau the coronavirus case count over the last few weeks, but the outbreak continues to spread in other districts.