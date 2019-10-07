Take the pledge to vote

Tamil Nadu Governor, CM Palaniswami Extend Ayudha Pooja, Vijayadasami Greetings

The Governor said Ayudha Pooja being celebrated on Monday marks the triumph of the forces of goodness over evil.

PTI

October 7, 2019
Tamil Nadu Governor, CM Palaniswami Extend Ayudha Pooja, Vijayadasami Greetings
Family members decorate a statue of goddess Durga inside their house in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday extended Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadasami greetings to the people.

The Governor said Ayudha Pooja being celebrated on Monday marks the triumph of the forces of goodness over evil. "The concept of Durga as the protector of the human race is embodied in the celebrations of Navarathri, on which day we narrate hymns on her victory over the evil forces," he said in a Raj Bhavan message.

Greeting people for Vijayadasami, Purohit said, "On this auspicious occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu to promote communal harmony, diversity, creatively offer opportunities for civic pride and improve their standard of living."

In a joint message, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said people used Ayudha Pooja to honour the tools used and to pray for their business to flourish.

Vijayadasami marks the launch of good initiatives like beginning of new education, industrial ventures, the leaders said.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran also extended his greetings on the occasion.

