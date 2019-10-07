Tamil Nadu Governor, CM Palaniswami Extend Ayudha Pooja, Vijayadasami Greetings
The Governor said Ayudha Pooja being celebrated on Monday marks the triumph of the forces of goodness over evil.
Family members decorate a statue of goddess Durga inside their house in Kolkata. (Image: AFP)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday extended Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadasami greetings to the people.
The Governor said Ayudha Pooja being celebrated on Monday marks the triumph of the forces of goodness over evil. "The concept of Durga as the protector of the human race is embodied in the celebrations of Navarathri, on which day we narrate hymns on her victory over the evil forces," he said in a Raj Bhavan message.
Greeting people for Vijayadasami, Purohit said, "On this auspicious occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu to promote communal harmony, diversity, creatively offer opportunities for civic pride and improve their standard of living."
In a joint message, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said people used Ayudha Pooja to honour the tools used and to pray for their business to flourish.
Vijayadasami marks the launch of good initiatives like beginning of new education, industrial ventures, the leaders said.
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran also extended his greetings on the occasion.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi Reveals How He Reached Out to Amitabh Bachchan for His Role
- Ayushmann Khurrana Wants His Kids Not Think of Themselves as Stars Already
- Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan Slams Journalist Shefali Bagga for Body Shaming Rashami Desai
- War Box Office Day 4: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Film Eyes Rs 150 Crore Weekend
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 to Feature Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More