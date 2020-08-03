Tamil Nadu Governor 'Stable,' Not to Host 'At Home Reception' on Independence Day Due to Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, was "stable" after doctors examined him on Monday, the Raj Bhavan said.

Further, in view of the pandemic, he has decided not to host the "At Home Reception" at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Independence Day 2020, it said. "Today, doctors from Kauvery hospital carried out the health checkup of the Governor and found him stable. They are monitoring his health condition 24 X 7," a Raj Bhavan release said.

Purohit tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and has been advised home isolation since his infection was mild. The 80-year old Governor was earlier on self-isolation since July 29 after three people in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for the coronavirus.