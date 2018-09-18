English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Govt Announces 2% Hike in DA for its Employees
Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the government's decision to increase the DA from seven per cent to nine per cent with effect from July 1.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Chennai: Tamil Nadu government Monday announced a two per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees, which will incur an additional annual expenditure of Rs 1,157 crore.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the government's decision to increase the DA from seven per cent to nine per cent with effect from July 1, 2018 followed the Centre earlier approving an additional two per cent DA instalment for its employees.
Various sections of government employees and pensioners would benefit from the move, he said in a statement and expressed joy over announcing the revision.
The increase will be in the range of Rs 314 to Rs 4,50 for various government employees and Rs 157 to Rs 2,250 for pensioners and beneficiaries of family pension, he said.
About 18 lakh persons will benefit from the move. DA arrears will be paid for the period July-August 2018, while the revised amount will be paid along with the salary starting September, he said.
"Due to the DA hike, there will be an additional expense of approximately Rs 1157 crore for the government," he said.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the government's decision to increase the DA from seven per cent to nine per cent with effect from July 1, 2018 followed the Centre earlier approving an additional two per cent DA instalment for its employees.
Various sections of government employees and pensioners would benefit from the move, he said in a statement and expressed joy over announcing the revision.
The increase will be in the range of Rs 314 to Rs 4,50 for various government employees and Rs 157 to Rs 2,250 for pensioners and beneficiaries of family pension, he said.
About 18 lakh persons will benefit from the move. DA arrears will be paid for the period July-August 2018, while the revised amount will be paid along with the salary starting September, he said.
"Due to the DA hike, there will be an additional expense of approximately Rs 1157 crore for the government," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- Arjun Kapoor's Grandmother Has Found the Perfect Bride for Him in This Actress
- Shraddha on Stree Being Hailed As Feminist Tale, New Film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Her Evolution As an Actor & More
- Manmarziyaan Garners Critical Acclaim But Remains Low on Its Day 4 at the Box Office
- KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav Have a Day Out at Arsenal Football Club
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...