Tamil Nadu Govt Announces New Houses For 19,000 Sri Lankan Refugee Families

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, announced welfare schemes worth Rs 317.40 crore and houses for nearly 19,000 Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in various camps in the state since 1983.

Stalin announcing the schemes in the State Assembly said that his government will ensure better livelihood for the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

According to the statement released by the Tamil Nadu government, 3 lakh Sri Lankan Tamil refugees have been living in the state since 1983. Out of this around 58,822 members of 18,944 families are living in 108 refugee camps in 28 districts and 34,087 members of 13,540 families are staying outside the camps.

The press statement further states that according to a survey carried out at the 108 refugee camps, a sum total of Rs 231.54 crore will be required to reconstruct 7,469 dilapidated houses in these camps. The Tamil Nadu government will release a sum of Rs 108.81 crore in the first phase to reconstruct 3,510 houses.

The state government also aims to enhance the basic facilities being provided to the Sri Lankan Tamils in the state. “The state government will allocate Rs 30 crore to build toilets, electricity and drinking water facilities and Rs five crore to maintain them,” read the press statement.

The statement also mentioned that the MK Stalin-led government will also take care of higher education expenses of the students residing in the refugee camps. The government will allocate Rs 1 crore to manage the expenses of the students.

The Tamil Nadu government also plans to increase the scholarship amount to Rs 10,000 for polytechnic and undergraduate students belonging to refugee families. Around 750 students are studying in various government and private colleges in the state.

