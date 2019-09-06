Tamil Nadu Govt Declares September 11 as Holiday for Muharram

Tamil Nadu will observe Muharram on September 11. The Tamil Nadu government has changed the date of holiday from September 10 to September 11 following a request of the Chief Kazi.

The order issued by the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, September 5, quoted the Chief Kazi saying that since the moon was not sighted on the day it was supposed to be, Muharram will be observed on September 11 and not on September 10.

The government order said that Muharram holiday in Tamil Nadu on September 11 would be under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881.

Government offices, schools, colleges and public sector institutions will remain closed on Muharram holiday in Tamil Nadu on September 11.

Muharram or Muharrum marks the start of the Islamic year. To mark the ninth and tenth days or tenth and eleventh day of the month, Muslims observe a fast from dawn to dusk and attend special prayer meetings in mosques.

Muharram particularly holds significance for Muslims as it was on this day in 680 CE, when Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussain was martyred at Karbala alongside his companions.

The month of Muharram is considered to be one of the four sacred months of the year during which warfare is forbidden. It is also considered as the second holiest month, after Ramadan.

