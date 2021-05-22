Tamil Nadu Govt Extends Lockdown For One Week Without Any Relaxation To Curb Virus Spread

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday extended complete lockdown in the state for one week without any relaxation.

As per guidelines, vegetables and fruits will be made available through mobile vans while standalone grocery shops will remain closed during this period. Only essential services to make available.

The decision was taken after the CM held a meeting with a team of medical experts who in turn recommended extending the complete lockdown without any concessions to contain the Covid-19 infection in the state.

Speaking at the meeting of lawmakers, he said that the infection rate has come down but still not under control. Raising concerns about the movement of the people in order to buy essential commodities Stalin said that people are roaming on the streets as if it was a normal holiday.

“We have lost many lives since the Covid-19 infection started. Many frontline staff including doctors have succumbed to the virus. We have to put a stop to this," the Chief Minister said at the meeting.

Explaining the steps taken for procuring life-saving drugs and equipment during this period, Stalin said, “On the request of the Tamil Nadu government, the Union government has increased oxygen allocation up to 519 metric tonnes. Besides, 100 metric tonnes of oxygen is being received from Odisha. Oxygen is being procured by air and train services too."

“The Tamil Nadu government has held talks with the Maharashtra government for getting 900 metric tonnes of oxygen. An IAS officer is stationed at Maharashtra to ensure this supply." Stalin added.

Tamil Nadu reported the highest daily spike in fresh Covid-19 cases for the fourth day on Friday at 36,184. The state also recorded its highest toll of 467 deaths. Chennai, however, continued to record a marginal dip in fresh infections with Friday’s number at 5,913 against 6,073 on Thursday and 6,297 on Wednesday.

