Tamil Nadu Govt Gives Train Tickets to Students to Write NEET Outside State, Support Pours on Twitter

The Tamil Nadu government has finally offered assistance to students who are being forced to travel to Kerala to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on Sunday. Some students also have their centres in states like Rajasthan and Sikkim.The state government has announced that it would give 1,500 aspirants a second-class train ticket as well as Rs 1,000 as one-time assistance.The aid comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the CBSE’s plea that it was too late to change the exam centres, overturning a Madras High Court order of April 27, directing CBSE to provide centres in the same state.Students from Tamil Nadu are the only ones who will have to travel to a different state for the entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.Several students had voiced concerns about making last-minute travel arrangements, but Tamil Nadu’s education minister had said on Thursday that any special arrangements could be done only from next year as there is no time now.Opposition parties had also criticised the government for not helping out. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said, "In this digital age, expecting Tamil Nadu students to travel to Kerala and Rajasthan for NEET exam is not fair. The government should felicitate taking exams in the state.”Several people from Tamil Nadu have also stepped forward to help students who could not afford to travel to Kerala on their own. Many people shared their details on social media, asking needy students to contact them.Actor Prasanna tweeted that that he would love to sponsor travel expenses for at least two under privileged students or government school students appearing for NEET this year. “Inbox me the details like hall ticket, place where ur exam hall assigned will book the tickets for u (sic),” he wrote.Choreographer Gayathri Raguram also offered support. “I can sponsor one NEET exam student to travel and stay and food. That's how much I can afford. I'm not rich but can help one student. #NEET exam,” she tweeted.Twitter user @PeriyaStar offered his car to students going towards Sathyamangalam in Kerala. “…can use my car (4 students can travel comfortably) travel for free. I shall arrange driver too... No fuel charges needed...Pls pass this msg for needy poor students,” he wrote.There were many more who either offered to book train tickets or pay for the stay of students. Rajasthan Tamil Association also offered to help students whose exam centres are in their state.The association shared phone numbers of people who can be contacted by students when they reach Rajasthan and promised to make all arrangements required for those students.